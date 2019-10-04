THEFTS

NORTH B STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A 2018 Honda Metropolitan valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.



TULSA STREET, 3300 BLOCK: A watch valued at $100 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.



ASSAULTS



DOMINIQUE ANTHONY GOREE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault of a family or household member and misdemeanor criminal trespass.



FORGERIES/FRAUDS



A CLERK AT SHELL STATION, 5727 Kelley Highway, reported a customer tried to pay for an order with a counterfeit $50 bill.



A FORT SMITH MAN reported $80 was withdrawn from his bank account without his permission.



OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS



CHRIS WALSER OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Lubbock, Texas.



ESPERANZA ZAMBRANA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County and an Immigration Customs Enforcement hold.



STEPHAN LAMAR MCKINNEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith, a parole violation and an Arkansas Department of Corrections commitment hold.