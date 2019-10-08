Sponsored by Get Away with Judy

Join Judy Massingill from Get Away With Judy for an informational slideshow highlighting this tour titled Maritimes Coastal Wonders.

Featured guest speaker, Jeff Woods, with Collette Travel will be presenting the details about this upcoming tour. Highlights include Halifax, Peggy's Cove, Cape Breton Island, the Cabot Trail, Prince Edward Island, Anne of Green Gables Museum, Alexander Graham Bell Museum, Hopewell Rocks, the Fundy Trail, and Lunenburg. Included on tour are 16 meals (one is a Lobster Feast), Cancellation Waiver and Insurance, Round Trip Air from Little Rock Regional Airport, Air Taxes and Surcharges, and Hotel Transfers.

When: Monday, October 21, 2019

Where: Coronado Center 150 Ponderosa Ln, Room 5

Time: 6pm-7pm

Light refreshments will be served

To reserve your seat call Judy Massingill

501-514-5999

getawaywithjudy@yahoo.com