The 14th Annual Helping Our Kids Cook-off is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the Scranton City Park.

Helping Our Kids Director Rhonda Johnson said, “The funds raised from this event are used to help children in need in our area. We buy school supplies, clothes, food for the backpack program at school, scholarships and more.

The day will begin with the John Brewster Memorial 5K/1K at 8 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m. The Antique Car/Tractor Show will follow at 9 a.m.at the Scranton Elementary Parking Lot, Hot Dog Eating Contest at 10:00 a.m. and the Pepper Eating Contest at 10:30 a.m.

Helping Our Kids will serve lunch at the American Legion Building at noon. Lunch will consist of BBQ sandwich, chips and tea.

The judging for the BBQ Cook-Off will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the Cornhole Tournament at 3 p.m., sponsored by Dublin Park.

At 3:00 p.m. the Knights of Columbus Bull Drop will take place with an awards presentation for all contests at 3:30 p.m.

A Street Dance will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night with music by Mud Creek.

Other activities include country store, craft vendors, games and concessions. A softball tournament will take place Wednesday through Saturday and a Horseshoe Tournament on Friday night at 6 p.m. in conjunction with the Cookoff.

“Last year we had our biggest crowd and got rained out around noon, but that didn’t stop the street dance and corn hole tournament. We have a great community and everyone came together and kept it all going!! We also have an amazing group of people in our HOK family who work hard to put this together!”

For more information, contact Rhonda Johnson at 479-847-5164 or Loretta Rogers at 479-438-9972.