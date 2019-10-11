The 4th Annual Hayride thru History of Logan County will begin Saturday, October 12 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Paris.

The event started by D.J. Ulrich as a fundraiser for the Logan County Museum.

Museum Director Jeanne Reynolds said, "Mr. Ulrich started this event four years ago and asked for the museum's help. We provided all the spirits and costumes except for one spirit and his costume."

After the first year, the Logan County Museum took over as a museum fundraiser.

"We use the proceeds for the upkeep of the museum," said Reynolds.

The museum plans to use this year's funds from the Hayride thru History for repairs of two inside walls and repainting.

"We really appreciate the support we have received."

This year the Hayride thru History will have four new characters and two trailers for the hayrides to help with the wait time.

"This is living history; we have very talented actors and we will have two singing spirits that will be roaming the cemetery. This event is a fun way to learn about Logan County's heritage. It is not scary, so everyone has a good time."

Reynold's said that the event's actors always come back because they enjoy it.

"We welcome new participants and suggestions for characters; this has been the best fundraiser we have had the past 12 years I have worked here."

Reynolds said that the museum is still acquiring vendors to sell food. The event will take place on October 12, 19 and 26. Hayrides will run from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Ticket prices are $5.00 for ages twelve and up, $2.00 for ages six to eleven and five and under are free.

For more information, contact the Logan County Museum at 479-963-3936.