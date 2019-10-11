While the last two weeks have proven tough contests for the Paris Eagles, they have also been in stark contrast to the play fans have seen in wins this season. With so much youth on the roster, consistency has been a problem on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles have not had a strong start in any of their contests this season but twice have fought back to win games that easily could have slipped away.

The Homecoming Game was moved up in the schedule due to the original date being a non-school day. That meant Paris would host Lamar for Homecoming, a team expected to challenge for the district title.

Paris knew what to expect. They had just played Booneville, who runs a similar offensive set. Just as they did a week earlier, Paris struggled to stop the run. Lamar rushed 45 times for 432 yards and six scores.

In the second quarter, Chase Watts hit Blake Martines for a 78-yard touchdown pass, but the Eagles allowed the ensuing kickoff to be returned for a score, and from there, Paris was just burning clock. They added another score in the third quarter on a pass from Watts to Patrick Richardson from 31 yards out. It was not enough as Paris fell 48-12.

Paris will travel to 4-1 Cedarville next Friday to face another strong running program. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.