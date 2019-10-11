The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Creative Minds, 906 E. 21st Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 4. Previous violation corrected.

• White Hall Yogurt mobile, 7179 Sheridan Road, Suite 111, White Hall. Date of inspection Sept. 27. Observed unclean utensils hanging by fryers. Utensils should be properly cleaned between use. Utensils were placed in the sink to be cleaned during inspection. No hot water noted in establishment during inspection. Hot water is needed in establishment.

• White Hall Yogurt mobile, 7179 Sheridan Road, Suite 111, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 2. Previous violations corrected.

• Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-School, 2501 W. 10th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 30. Previous violations corrected.

• Asian Grocery, 8504 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 2. Soap not provided at hand-washing sink in the restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder, or bar) at each hand washing sink. Soap was provided during inspection. Observed unlabeled containers of food in freezer. Food should be properly labeled with information provided in 3-602.11 in the Rules and Regulations Pertaining to Food Establishments. Observed boxes of food being stored on the floor in the walk in freezer. Boxes of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Test strips not observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Restroom door is not self closing. Restroom door should have a self closure on it. Floors in the walk in cooler are unclean and need to be cleaned. Walls behind cutting boards are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• McDonald’s, 8012 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 2. Ice bin containing ice is being stored uncovered between use. Ice bin should be covered to protect ice from contamination. Lid was placed on ice bin during inspection. Outside of the grills and fryers are unclean and need to be cleaned. Bottom of the frappe and coffee cooler are unclean and need to be cleaned. Frappe and coffee coolers were cleaned during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue that are being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use. Floors in establishment, especially under shelves, in the walk in cooler, and under fryers and grills, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Exxon One Stop, 2901 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 1. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. Observed a bottle of chemical being stored next to single service utensils. Chemicals should be stored in a separate location away from single service items. Chemical was moved during inspection. Observed unlabeled ice bags containing ice packaged in the store. Ice bags should be labeled with identifying information of the store. Observed single service foam cups being stored outside of their protective packaging at self service drink station. Single service cups should be stored in original, protective packaging or by other means to protect them from contamination until being used. Observed a leak in the faucet of the three compartment sink. Faucet needs to be repaired so that it does not leak. Walk in freezer door is broken where door meets the wall next to handle and does not seal properly needs to be repaired to properly seal. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Trash cans containing food residue are being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use. Flooring, especially under cooking equipment, ice machine, and shelving, is unclean and needs to be cleaned.