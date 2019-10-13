Terri and JoAnne Kitching have been in the classic auto business so long the have seen the trends swing from hot rods, to muscle cars and now classic trucks.

Now in its 20th year at 323 Towson Ave., Midway Auto Sales & Classic Cars in Fort Smith is one of the few classic car dealerships left in the area, selling classic cars, trucks and motorcycles to regional, national and international customers. They got their start in 1992 at 2100 Towson Ave., and continue to operate the business with their daughter, Megan Rauser, who was about 4 years sold when they moved to the 323 Towson Ave. location.

“We like the enthusiast, the small-time collector who wants one to drive and not just collect,” JoAnne said. “We like the ‘car person crowd,’ not the ‘money person crowd’ who is just buying one as an investment.”

Some might call Midway a commoner’s collectible car shop with “approachable” classics. Some may call it a museum. JoAnne says many people just come in to look, because it is a like a car museum. Lately, they’ve showcased a 1961 Corvette book-ended by a 1932 Chevy hot rod and a teal 1966 Dodge Charger muscle car. In the middle of the showroom is a red, first-series, split-body style 1955 Chevy truck. In the lot there are trucks from the early 1960s up to a 1970 Chevy camper special.

One unique car in the showroom at Midway this week was a white and teal 1961 Nash Metropolitan being checked on by a potential customer from Houston.

“They tend to find us,” JoAnne said of the cars at Midway. “We don’t spend a lot of time looking for them.”

But Terri and JoAnne Kitching still manage to do some wheeling and dealing every now and then. Terri said one of their favorite car and truck shows in the nation is coming up Oct. 18-20: The Robbers Cave Fall Festival & Car Show in Wilburton, Oklahoma. Terri said between 500 and 800 classic car owners usually show up to show off their rides.

What's trending

“Square-body” trucks from the 1970s and early 1980s have become very popular with collectors in recent years, Terri says.

“These trucks from the 70s and 80s, you couldn’t give them away when we got started,” Terri said. “You could get them for nothing. Street rods were the end-all and muscle cars were the absolute rage. And now the old trucks are trending … the trends tend to follow the age groups. Street rods are dying out because the age factor is aging out.”

Something else to change over the past 20 years, says Terri, is that many new classic car collectors are not concerned about the car or truck being completely stock. Alterations and modifications are more tolerated these days, he says.

Surviving the crash

Many classic auto dealers failed after the 2008 financial crisis, leaving Midway Auto largely alone in the pack.

“We paid for everything in cash, but a lot of others were owned by the bank,” Terri said of their survival in the Great Recession.

A basic search for "classic car dealers" in the area turns up a few others: Greg's Classic Cars & Parts in West Fork; Jerry's Classic Cars & Parts in Springdale; Covington Classic Auto Sales in Conway; Arkansas Classic Car Shop in Greenbrier; Parker Motor Company in Fayetteville; Year's Gone By Classic Cars in Texarkana; and Yesterday's Classic Cars in Colcord, Oklahoma.

Classic plates

Although Arkansans could just last year get a license plate that designated a vehicle as antique if it was 25 years old, the General Assembly passed Act 368 of 2019 which moved the required number of years to 45.

The Times Record last featured Midway Auto Sales & Classic Cars in March 1999 when the Kitchings moved the business to 323 Towson Ave.