With 40 years of history to build upon, Paris Frontier Days always has a lot to live up to and with the support of the community, volunteers and sponsors, this year's celebration was a huge success.

This one-day event has become a tradition with multiple generations participating. From contestants to volunteers, people are following in their parents' and grandparents' footsteps of family fun and entertainment.

The heart and soul of Frontier Day is the community involvement, the volunteers who make all activities happen and the sponsors. Total attendance this year was estimated at around 3000 guests making Frontier Day the largest festival in Paris. Of course, the perfect weather had much to do with participation and attendance.

This year's celebration kicked off with a Pancake Breakfast at the Paris Methodist Church hosted by the PHS Band/Booster Club, followed by the Frontier Day parade. Other activities included a turtle race, Wild Wild West Pet Contest. Chicken Chase, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, Kids Zone, vendors and merchants were selling arts and crafts, food and other items around the square. Entertainment, a car show and the Miss Mt. Magazine Pageant.

From start to finish, there was an energy around the square that was incredible.

Frontier Day is sponsored by the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director Tonya Baumgartner said she is very pleased with the turnout.

"We couldn't have asked for better weather. The day brought out lots of people giving downtown a big boost."

It takes a team to provide an event as successful as Frontier Day, and every person that volunteered, attended, competed, or participated in any way is appreciated by the PACC and the City of Paris.

Paris believes in the traditions of Frontier Day and hopefully, it is a tradition with many years to come.