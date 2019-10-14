FORT SMITH, Ark. (Oct. 3, 2019) – Arvest Bank will honor teachers throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma while awarding 112 educators with a total of $56,000 in prize money.

The decision to award 112 $500 gifts to individual teachers from a pool of 61 counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma was made out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

“Arvest values the powerful roles teachers play for our children and our future,” said Beth Presley, marketing director for Arvest in Fort Smith. “It is our pleasure to recognize some of the teachers who mean so much to our communities. We hope these awards reflect our gratitude.”

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 7-13. Reply to the post with your favorite teacher’s name and other requested information, including one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.

This is the fourth year for the campaign in Oklahoma and third in Arkansas. Oklahoma counties included are: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Grady, LeFlore, Mayes, McIntosh, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburgh, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington. Arkansas counties included are: Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Faulkner, Franklin, Garland, Hempstead, Howard, Johnson, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Sebastian, Sevier, Washington and Yell.

