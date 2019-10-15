Paris has a long line of dominant outside hitters over their state tournament runs of the past decade.

Now, visiting fans often ask, "Who are the twins playing on the front line for the Paris Lady Eagles?"

The reality is, they are not twins at all. In fact, they are not even related. But Jacee Hart and Alyssa Komp embrace a sisterhood both on and off the court.

Hart came to Paris when her dad, Donald Hart, took the head coaching position for the Lady Eagle softball team. Her mother is a Paris alumnus, and the lineup of Hart talent has been a welcome addition to Lady Eagle athletics. Komp, likewise, sees most of the guys in her family compete elsewhere in Logan County at Subiaco Academy. The path that put these two young ladies together may have been all over the map, but now it has a clear destination.

After the Lady Eagles lost major contributors on the outside following their fourth consecutive title, most expected a drop off this season with the young talent stepping into the big-hitting roles, but there has been none and the Lady Eagles are rolling.

The duo leads the Lady Eagles in kills this season. They are able to take advantage of senior leadership, getting the ball up and set for them to put it away. Head Coach Jordan Devine has not lowered the expectation for the younger players. Devine has given the young ladies the opportunity to grow, and they have developed into a force the opposition will have to face for two more years.

"I have literally had someone ask me if they are twins," Devine said. "They have both stepped into a very big role on the team and I couldn't be more proud of them. They are both just fun to be around; the whole team is."

The Lady Eagles are sitting at 22-1 on the season and undefeated in conference play. They will be favored in their remaining games, though the tournament they host on October 12 will showcase several talented teams. They have just two weeks left in the regular season before they head into the postseason, looking for their fifth consecutive title.

For Hart, it will be her first varsity action in the postseason, while Komp made the most of her opportunity a season ago, putting away multiple kills throughout postseason and state tournament action.