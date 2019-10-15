It was an exciting night at Oaklawn Jockey Club. Business and community members gathered to find out who won the Hot Springs Village Voice’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. There was food and fun as the winners were announced in 125 categories.

With a red carpet welcome, and photos by renowned photographer Brian G Wilson, guests were treated as celebrities for the evening.

“If you didn’t come, you just missed out,” said Voice publisher Jennifer Allen. Everyone cheered and applauded as winners were announced. Allen continued, “Our wonderful staff worked incredibly hard to put this event on and I couldn’t be more proud of how it all turned out. We can’t wait for next year.”

Also announced that evening was the sweepstakes winner, Linda Ballard. Ballard voted in the contest every single day and received a $250 gift card.

If you missed out this year, you’ll want to make sure to attend next year.

For a full list of winners, see the Readers’ Choice Magazine inserted into this week’s edition.

Also, watch for more photos in the Oct. 22 issue of the Voice.



