The Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge awarded Arkansas State Police Trooper Jed Bolyard Logan County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at the 2019 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit.

“It is my honor to recognize our law enforcement officers from around the state for their dedication to protecting Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Every day, these brave men and women leave their families without knowing if they will safely return home. Today’s recipients have gone above and beyond for all of us and we are grateful for their dedication and sacrifice.”

Trooper First Class Jed Bolyard was nominated for the Logan County 2019 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Arkansas State Police Sgt. Brandon Margis.

Sgt. Margis said it was due to Trooper First Class Jed Bolyard’s determination, perseverance and dedication in keeping the citizens of Logan County safe following a three-vehicle hit and run accident, west of Booneville on September 4, 2018. This incident led to the capture of Lewis Shores, who was wanted for questioning in a double homicide.

Sgt. Margis stated that the unidentified driver fled the scene of the accident on foot, leaving a vehicle at the scene that belonged to Fort Smith residents. At the request of Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks, Fort Smith Police Department went to the Fort Smith residence to conduct a welfare check. A woman and man were found deceased in residence and foul play was suspected.

The following day, Sheriff Hicks made contact with Lewis Shores, who was wanted for questioning in the double homicide. During the attempted arrest, Shores attempted to retrieve Sheriff Hick’s firearm as the two fought. Sheriff Hick’s was injured and Shores fled the scene.

Throughout the day, multiple agencies converged on the town of Booneville in an attempt to locate the suspect. After being notified of a possible sighting, Bolyard began canvassing the immediate area until he made contact with Shores. After a foot chase through multiple residential yards and over multiple fences, Bolyard gained enough ground on the suspect to deploy his conducted electrical weapon, but both attempts failed. Bolyard continued his pursuit and eventually was able to take the suspect to the ground and place the suspect into custody.

“This arrest made by Trooper First Class Jed Bolyard] ended the reign of terror in Arkansas River Valley,” said Sgt. Margis.

Trooper First Class Jed Bolyard said that the nomination was based on merit and he was unaware that Sgt. Margis had nominated him for the award.

“I am very blessed and excited to have received this award. It was not anything that I would have expected,” said Trooper Bolyard.

Boylard said that he does his job day to day and that it is not for awards; it is just part of his duty.

“The State Police is an assisting agency and that is what I enjoy about working as a trooper. I am assigned to Logan County and if the Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs an extra body on a particular day, I am that guy. If Paris PD needs extra assistance, I am there to help them as well.”

Boylard said that he assists the local departments in every aspect of working in the jail, patrolling to cover a shift for an officer and that he enjoys the flexibility that his position offers in the community.

“Everyday is a different adventure, and that is what I enjoy.”

In addition to the statewide and regional Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards, Rutledge recognized an Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer winner from counties around the State. Recipients were selected based on recommendations for their dedicated service to Arkansans and can hold law enforcement positions at a college or university, municipal, county, federal, or State level. Nominations were provided to Attorney General Rutledge from police chiefs, county sheriffs, county judges, mayors, prosecutors and other State law enforcement leaders from across Arkansas.