Fort Smith police on Sunday were investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night after a juvenile suspect was arrested in eastern Oklahoma.

Police around 9:40 p.m. Saturday responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue and found Adam Watson, 30, of Fort Smith dead inside a dark SUV. The suspect, a male juvenile, was arrested Sunday morning in Pocola after Fort Smith detectives identified him based on witnesses and evidence collected from the scene and getaway vehicle, said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell.

Mitchell said police on Sunday chose not to release the suspect's name due to his age but may identify him later if formal charges allow them to. Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue said he plans to charge the suspect as an adult in the homicide.

"We are not seeking any other suspects at this time," a Sunday morning police update notes.

Mitchell on Sunday morning could not confirm if Watson and the suspect knew each other prior to the homicide. He also could not describe the incident leading up to the homicide or say how detectives believe the suspect will be charged.

Detectives developed the juvenile as the suspect through witnesses and surveillance footage in the area, Mitchell said. They determined the suspect was in the Pocola area through "known residences," he said. Pocola police investigator Michael Roeder said Fort Smith police told him about the suspect around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pocola police arrested the suspect after 3 a.m. Sunday inside city limits. He was held on Sunday afternoon in an Oklahoma juvenile detention facility awaiting transport, Roeder said.

"He went willingly. We had no issues with him," said Roeder.

Pocola police on Sunday afternoon were interviewing people in relation to the incident. They will assist Fort Smith detectives in the investigation as needed, Roeder said.

"It was really good, quick work by the investigative team. Also, (thank you) to Pocola for helping us out, because at night, when we were doing the work, they were available to help us," Mitchell said.

Mitchell on Sunday morning said the investigation into the incident will remain open "until the prosecuting attorney says anything." He said he was unsure when an incident report of the homicide will be released.