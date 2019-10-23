Paris School District has announced an early dismissal at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 in preparation of parent/teacher conferences slated for Thursday, October 24 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

School officials said they hope to see all parents that evening to share what students have mastered so far in this 2019-2020 school year.

There will be no school on Friday, October 25 for students. This day will act as a Teacher Professional Development day. Classes will resume with the regular schedule on Monday, October 28. Fore more information, contact the Paris School District at 1-844-963-3243.