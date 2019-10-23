Paris Volleyball has reloaded and prepared to defend and contend for the title. The Lady Eagle run is one of historical measures, now reaching seven consecutive championship games before winning the last four in a row. The regular season wraps up and the “Drive for Five” campaign begins. Paris has won its conference title and will be heading to the District tournament this week as the top-ranked 3A team in the state with a 33-1 record.

On Senior night, Paris traditionally tries to make up a roster of all seniors for at least one set. This year, that was not a possibility. The Lady Eagles are led by four seniors and a host of sophomores.

On the front line, Faith Mainer is imposing her will and letting everyone in the gym know she is there. She is a real competitor that has improved every season of her career. Paiton Forbis sets for the commanding front line. She made a huge jump last season in her play, and controlled play this season and became a mainstay with the set and the serve. The libero position at Paris has been strong during their run, and this season they returned Robyn Gossard to the floor, literally. She will layout to keep any opposing shot from reaching the hardwood near her. Ciara Boswell has developed a much stronger presence and has more elevation in her game this year.

This collection of young ladies is a close-knit group and while they have other friends on the roster, their bond has led them through the highs and lows, both on the court and off. All are high honor students and members of multiple service organizations, making an impact that will last beyond their time on the court. Between the quartet of seniors, there are 8 State Championship rings.

The rotation has some new faces upfront, as the Lady Eagles have sophomores on the edges. They bring both size and athleticism up from a Junior Lady Eagle team that was very strong. The trio of Alyssa Komp, Jacee Hart, and Akira Robinson will show something special that Lady Eagle fans can enjoy for years to come.

The State Tournament will again be hosted at Paris this season, with the finals being played in Hot Springs.