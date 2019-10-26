The Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council began its annual weatherization program last week for people in a 14-county area, including Logan.

Marc Baker, executive director of C-SCDC said the program allows the organization to replace central heat and air units, hot water heaters, refrigerators, storm windows and doors, as well as remove old wall gas heaters, insulate a house, and caulk windows and doors. The program is offered free to low to moderate-income people and families.

The services are often provided to seniors to help decrease utility costs in an older home, Baker explained.

“I have seen homes that spend over $500 per month to heat their home in the winter, and having to choose between food, medicine, or their heating bill due to the fact they are on a fixed income,” Baker wrote. “I have seen our team bring heating bills (or cooling) down from over $500 to $180 in these older homes. This frees up over $300 per month for the owner.”

The C-SCDC is also able to do some of this work on rented homes.

“So many people in our area are unaware we provide these free services,” Baker wrote. “We provide these services to over 150 homes a year. Currently we are in need of new applicants for the program.”

While preference is given to persons over 60, persons with disabilities and in some cases, children, if a person in the household receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) they are automatically eligible, according to the C-SCDC website.

To be eligible, a person must be a resident of Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Scott, Sebastian, Washington, Pope, Perry, Yell or Conway counties. Contact the C-SCDC Weatherization office one of the ways below.

To apply for services or to get additional information on the Weatherization Assistance Program contact:

• Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council Inc., Weatherization Assistance Program, P.O. Box 180070, Fort Smith, AR 72918

• The physical address is 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith. The phone number is (479) 785-2303 ext. 122, 111 or 110.

• For more information, one may also email kporter@cscdccaa.org, vquinteros@cscdccaa.org or dbiggs@cscdccaa.org.

• A weatherization/rehab application is also available at http://cscdc.info/c-scdc-programs/weatherization/.