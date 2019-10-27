The Union School/Church will be celebrating with a Hee-Haw Shindig on Saturday, November 9, from 6:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Union School Building located at 2158 Union Road in Paris.

The Union School/Church is a 124-year-old two-room schoolhouse that was saved from destruction and has been restored as a Community Building for special events.

This event will include a comedy performance with a meal.

There will be special character appearances by Minnie Pearl, Archie Campbell, Buick Owens, Roy Clark, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Junior Staples, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Grampa Jones, The Gossip Girls and more.

A meal of beans, cornbread, hot dogs, chili, Frito pie, brownies and cake will be served. Drinks of water, tea, and coffee will be available

Show tickets, which includes the meal, is $10 for adults, $6.00 for children under twelve, or $25.00 for a family ticket.

The money raised will be used for upkeep and adding improvements to the Union School/Church.

For more information or to buy tickets, call Linda Hamilton at 479-264-7558 or Glenda Ezell at 479-963-3437. Tickets can also be picked up at the North Logan County Library.