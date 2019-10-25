The Booneville Police Department is now the official testing site for the Arkansas Drivers exam as of Starting Monday, October 21, 2019.

The exam will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays every week. The driven/skills exam is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., weather permitting. The written exam is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. According to the Booneville Police Department, no test will be administered after 3:30 p.m. Testing will be given in the conference room, enter through City Hall, or the double door on the West side of the building. Participants interested in taking the driving test are encouraged to check out the Arkansas State Police website for information for what is required to take the test.