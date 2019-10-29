When Jeff Meek retired a few months ago he left behind several “beats,” but one that broke our hearts the most was the loss of this veterans columns. Fortunately, Suzanne Sweeten has stepped up.

Sweeten, who has worked as a contributor, writer and columnist for the Voice, will continue the legacy left behind by Meek, beginning the first week in November. “I can only hope in some small way to fill the void left by Jeff Meek. His devotion to veterans and the stories they tell is unparalleled. I consider it a privilege to share the stories of the men and women who’ve secured our freedom,”said Sweeten.

Sweeten will not be submitting to the Library of Congress, as Meek did, but will be telling the stories of our local heroes. If you are a veteran, or know a veteran who would like to participate, email ssweeten@hsvv oice.com.