THEFTS
NORTH E STREET AND RIVERFRONT DRIVE: A coin jar and food valued at $700 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
NORTH 35TH STREET, 1400 BLOCK: A TV valued at $1,000 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.
NORTH 21ST STREET, 600 BLOCK: An air compressor and a diesel generator valued at $2,500 were reported stolen.
ENID STREET, 9200 BLOCK: Money valued at $10 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
ST. ANDREWS WAY, 4900 BLOCK: A leaf blower and an edger valued at $278 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.
ROGERS AVENUE, 7800 BLOCK: A compound bow, laptop, headphones, crossbow, three backpacks with hunting and school items, a range finder and binoculars valued at $3,251 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
ASSAULTS
JONATHAN WAYNE VINCENT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree negligent domestic battery and misdemeanor first-degree interfering with emergency communications.
CHANCE MARTIN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery against a health professional and first-degree terroristic threatening.
ILLEGAL DRUGS
BRIAN ALLEN NIX OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fine and on misdemeanor failure to pay child support.
FORGERIES/FRAUDS
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone had withdrawn $374 from her debit card account.
CAMERON DEWAYNE BELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree forgery with a deed, will, contract or check, on a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Sebastian County and on a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.
OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS
AN EMPLOYEE AT JACK'S CAR WASH, 4921 Jenny Lind Road, reported a coin machine damaged at $2,000 in a break-in.
CHRISTOPHER MARTIN WILBORN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant and a fugitive from justice warrant.