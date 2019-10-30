THEFTS

NORTH E STREET AND RIVERFRONT DRIVE: A coin jar and food valued at $700 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 35TH STREET, 1400 BLOCK: A TV valued at $1,000 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 21ST STREET, 600 BLOCK: An air compressor and a diesel generator valued at $2,500 were reported stolen.

ENID STREET, 9200 BLOCK: Money valued at $10 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ST. ANDREWS WAY, 4900 BLOCK: A leaf blower and an edger valued at $278 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ROGERS AVENUE, 7800 BLOCK: A compound bow, laptop, headphones, crossbow, three backpacks with hunting and school items, a range finder and binoculars valued at $3,251 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

JONATHAN WAYNE VINCENT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree negligent domestic battery and misdemeanor first-degree interfering with emergency communications.

CHANCE MARTIN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery against a health professional and first-degree terroristic threatening.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

BRIAN ALLEN NIX OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fine and on misdemeanor failure to pay child support.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone had withdrawn $374 from her debit card account.

CAMERON DEWAYNE BELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree forgery with a deed, will, contract or check, on a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Sebastian County and on a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

AN EMPLOYEE AT JACK'S CAR WASH, 4921 Jenny Lind Road, reported a coin machine damaged at $2,000 in a break-in.

CHRISTOPHER MARTIN WILBORN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant and a fugitive from justice warrant.