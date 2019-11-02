Fort Smith Public Schools has three new police cruisers for local junior high campuses. Oh, and the vehicles were free.

Sebastian County loans recently replaced cars to smaller agencies who can use them through a donation program. Because the district recently created its own police department, it can participate.

Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the program allows the district to expand the resources available to the newly implemented department “for the benefit of our students.”

The three vehicles were replaced, as part of the regular replacement cycle for the sheriff’s department, and transferred to county Judge David Hudson. State law gives Hudson the authority to loan the vehicles to other organizations or put them up for sale.

Bill Hollenbeck, Fort Smith director of security and facilities, said Friday he was aware of the loan program from his time as the county sheriff. Hollenbeck spoke to Assistant County Administrator Jeff Turner and requested the loan.

Brubaker said Hudson approved the loan of the vehicles to the district for an indefinite period of time. The district will eventually return them to the county for disposition.

“Once ready for service in our district, they will be deployed to the junior high schools on a rotating basis and otherwise utilized by the department and its officers as needed,” Brubaker read from the agenda abstract.

Brubaker said there are minor costs with receiving the cars, including removing the county logos and replacing them with the district’s branding. Maintenance, fuel and insurance will be covered by the district, too.

The district doesn’t expect to spend much on maintenance in the near future, because they are “reported to be in excellent condition” from preventative maintenance done by the county.

Brubaker said there wasn’t a plan to purchase new police vehicles, but had there been, it would have cost about $90,000 for three fully outfitted cars.

The donation is “extremely significant” for school safety, Hollenbeck said. Having the vehicles parked on the junior high campuses serves as a crime deterrent.

“There is a crime prevention benefit to having a marked unit at schools, school ball games or allowing the officers to travel with extracurricular activities, if necessary,” Hollenbeck said. “We can deploy these vehicles for lost schoolchildren or even for school-based activities where a security presence would enhance the safety of our students, staff and the general public.”

All three vehicles will be on campuses as soon as they receive the Fort Smith Public Schools logos.

Hollenbeck said the district is grateful to Hudson and Turner for “their partnership and their commitment” to protecting students, staff and community members.

Student safety was one of the major priorities for the Vision 2023 five-year strategic plan and money derived from the voter-approved millage money.

Other efforts to promote security include, but are not limited to, the installation of new secure entrances at the campuses, card access, lighting and ensuring officers on campus are trained to keep students in school, de-escalating situations and focusing on student mental health needs.