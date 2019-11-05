It's almost the end of daylight saving time, which will occur at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3.

If you dread driving home in the dark, you're out of luck for the next few months.

At 2:00 a.m. on the 3rd – or the night before -clocks must "fall back" an hour. Most computers and smartphones change automatically, but microwaves and kitchen stoves are on a short-list of household appliances that will need a manual adjustment.

Starting Sunday, that one hour of daylight is shifted from evening to morning as standard time begins. We don't go back to daylight saving until Sunday, March 8, 2020.

According to the Department of Transportation, the purpose of daylight saving is to save energy and to save lives (by preventing traffic accidents), and reduce crime.

Here are five fun facts about daylight saving time you may not have known:

1. While not necessarily advocating changing time, Benjamin Franklin urged his fellow countrymen to work during daylight and sleep after dark, thus saving money on candles.

2. The U.S. first implemented daylight saving during World War I as a way to conserve fuel with the Standard Time Act of 1918, also known as the Calder Act. In World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented a year-round daylight saving time that was commonly known as "War Time."

3. The correct term is daylight "saving" (not savings) time. However, the incorrect term "daylight savings time" is commonly used, especially in Australia, Canada and the United States. It's also supposed to be lowercase, not uppercase, according to the Associated Press stylebook.

4. Daylight saving became a federal law in 1966, with passage of the Uniform Time Act. President Lyndon Johnson signed it.

5. Eight months of the year are in daylight time, and four months are in standard time.