Paris is getting a new addition to the downtown area this holiday season with the opening of Simply Christmas and More.

Located at the corner of Walnut and S. Express St., Simply Christmas and More has a plethora of items for sale, including Christmas themed jewelry for children and adults, ornaments, signs, pillows, clothing and more. The store is brightly decorated, displaying Christmas items that set it apart from other stores in the area.

Owner Donna Presnell said that she has always loved Christmas and she wanted to create an experience for others to enjoy.

“Paris is the most beautiful city there is at Christmas. There is just something about the spirit here in Paris.”

As a member of the Merchant Association, Presnell said that one day during a meeting about the horse and buggy rides, she mentioned to the association that it was a shame there wasn’t more for visitors to do when visiting.

“Of course, there is the horse and buggy rides and the beautiful courthouse, but there is nowhere to go get hot cocoa or coffee downtown, and I said we need a Christmas store.”

Presnell said that she couldn’t sleep that night because all she could think about was a Christmas store downtown.

After much planning and looking for the perfect location downtown, Simply Christmas and More became a reality.

“It is more than just a Christmas store. We are going to offer painting parties, Christmas cookie decorating for kids, letters to Santa, the Christmas Story reading in the living room setting and hopefully be able to host birthday parties.”

Presnell said that the hope is that by opening the Christmas store, it will spark interest with other business owners to offer Christmas activities and be more community-minded.

Simply Christmas and More will offer free hot cocoa and coffee to invite visitors and the community in and talk about Christmas.

“If we can spark joy in just one family, then this will all be worth it.”

The store will have Christmas characters out front, live music during the horse and buggy rides and a photographer on-site to capture all your Christmas memories.

The store will officially open on Friday, November 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and will be open every Friday and Saturday night through the holiday season. For more information and updates like Simply Christmas and More on Facebook.