Bids for the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway extension to Fountain Lake will be let Nov. 16, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee heard last Friday.

In his report, GAC member David Whitlow said utility work for the King Expressway extension should begin in December.

State transportation officials briefed the Tri-Lakes Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board recently on the project. POA board director Mike Medica and Whitlow attended the Tri-Lakes meeting.

“The main focus of the meeting was to present an update on the Martin Luther King Expressway interchanges study by the Arkansas Department of Transportation,” Whitlow told the GAC. The study is continuing; a final draft will be presented when completed.”

With the largest margin of support in HSV precincts, Garland County voters approved funding for the county’s share of the project, as well as funding for rural and city roads in the county.

The limited-access 2-lane extension will extend southeast from Fountain Lake, joining the King Expressway’s current eastern terminus east of Hot Springs.

Other area projects include Highway 7 widening from the Highway 5 intersection south toward Gorge Road. Three lanes with curb and gutter, as well as intersection improvements at Highway 5 are scheduled for spring 2020.

Safety improvement on select areas of Highway 7 between Bryant Road and Highway 298 West are scheduled for early 2020.

Project dates remain tentative, and could be affected by land acquisition and other reasons, including a large number of area highway projects slated for the same timetable, including the Little Rock Crossing and Interstate 30 widening in Benton, as well as numerous other projects in the state.