National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131
Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256
N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 251 176
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169
Cleveland 2 6 0 .250 152 205
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204
Oakland 4 4 0 .500 182 216
L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 183 168
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 230 252
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158
Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102
Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251
___
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25
Sunday's Games
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20
Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18
Oakland 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11
Denver 24, Cleveland 19
Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT
Baltimore 37, New England 20
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants
Thursday, Nov. 7
L.A. Chargers at Oakland
Sunday, Nov. 10
Arizona at Tampa Ba
Kansas City at Tennessee
Buffalo at Cleveland
Baltimore at Cincinnati
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets
Atlanta at New Orleans
Detroit at Chicago
Miami at Indianapolis
Carolina at Green Bay
L.A. Rams at Pittsburg
Minnesota at Dallas
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Monday, Nov. 11
Seattle at San Francisco