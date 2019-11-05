The Associated Press

Tuesday

Nov 5, 2019 at 12:01 AM


National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98

Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131

Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256

N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191

Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177

Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189

Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 251 176

Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169

Cleveland 2 6 0 .250 152 205

Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204

Oakland 4 4 0 .500 182 216

L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 183 168

Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124

Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213

N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218

Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156

Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 230 252

Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189

Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158

Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102

Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174

Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251

___

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday's Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11

Denver 24, Cleveland 19

Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT

Baltimore 37, New England 20

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Ba

Kansas City at Tennessee

Buffalo at Cleveland

Baltimore at Cincinnati

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets

Atlanta at New Orleans

Detroit at Chicago

Miami at Indianapolis

Carolina at Green Bay

L.A. Rams at Pittsburg

Minnesota at Dallas

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco