Multiple residential burglary and theft of property charges were filed in Logan County due to the efforts of Lt. Kieth Lunsford and Investigators Albert Brown and Heath Chambers for their work on the cases, according to Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey.

On October 15, investigators from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessie Dow, 29, who lives near Blue Mountain, on multiple charges of residential burglary and theft of property in regards to a home on West State Highway 22 near Paris and a home in Magazine.

“Dow broke into the Magazine house twice and the Highway 22 once. Some of the building material was new, so he took the material to a store as a return where he got credit and bought other items.”

Massey said the stolen items were recovered in a shed beside Dow’s house.

“On the homes he burglarized, he had worked construction at those homes.”

Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey said over a $1,000.00 in tools and building material were recovered. Investigators also found tools that were stolen from a house in Charleston and they are following up with the Charleston Police Department on the case.