The Scranton Rockets dropped their two opening games, but this week they found some momentum taking down Wonderview 59-52. Dakota Pickartz led the way with 16 points while Cesar Rodriguez followed up with 14.

Friday night was Homecoming for the Rockets and again, they pulled out a close game, led by Pickartz (17) and Rodriguez(14). The 48-46 win was a boost for the Rockets as they are now in full-on hardcourt mode.

The Lady Rockets have been off to a slow start, dropping their first four contests. They dropped a close game to Wonderview, 36-33 and it was Libby Kremer filling up the score sheet. Kremer went 6/8 from the field and scored 15 points in the loss and was the only Lady Rocket in double figures for the night. Scoring up against Kingston was Kayla Siebenmorgen dropping 12 points and Grace Blaschke adding ten in a 53-46 loss.

The Lady Rockets will look to get in the win column with a three-game week coming up.