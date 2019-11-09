The Trojan offense could find no lanes on the ground or the air against Mena Friday night. The defense had their hands full but never allowed the Bearcats to have a big quarter. Mena piled up 261 yards rushing and added another 100 yards and two scores through the air in a 41-0 win. Defensively, senior Mason Schluterman led the way for the Trojans, totaling nine tackles and bringing his season total to 60.

The offense was balanced, but the numbers were far too small to match the scoring from Mena. Subiaco had 34 yards passing and 37 yards on the ground for the evening. Mena will now head to challenge Dardanelle in a highly anticipated conference matchup with playoff seeding on the line next week. The Trojans will wrap up their season at home next week against Pottsville.