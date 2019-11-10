On a chilly night in Northwest Arkansas, the Paris Eagles were playing for their playoff lives. They knew they needed to win the last three conference games to extend the season, and took care of West Fork a week ago. Greenland proved to be a tougher opponent, and the Eagles again struggled to turn the ball over. Paris threw two interceptions and had a costly fumble that directly led to Greenland points.

Chase Watts was 7/16 for 76 yards, with most of the yardage coming on two plays, including a 16-yard touchdown to Keller Keen. Blake Martines also hauled in a 47-yard catch. On the ground, Blaise Woods ground out 117 yards on 17 carries. Ely Fore followed up his big performance a week ago with 47 yards on the ground.

However, Greenland put up an insurmountable 21 points in the second quarter on their way to a 42-6 win. Adam Chandler accounted for 14 total tackles on the night, but it was just not enough for the Eagles. Eight personal fouls littered the chippy contest and will likely have an impact on the final game of the season for both teams. Paris will host Mansfield for Senior Night this Friday evening and may have an impact on the playoff seeding with a win on the final night of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the Senior Night activities set before kickoff.