The 2019-20 basketball season is upon us and the Subiaco Trojans will sport one of the youngest teams in memory. Led by lone senior Clint Crow, the Trojans will feature three experienced juniors in Conner King, Matthew Kremer and Jackson Frederick along with several new sophomores.

Clint Crow worked hard to not only become a good basketball player but an impressive leader as well. Due to a bizarre season with injuries and other unexpected events, Matthew Kremer, Conner King and Jackson Frederick gained a substantial amount of playing time and experience last year as sophomores. All three have worked extremely hard to improve their game. Other juniors who are expected to contribute are Jude Percey Allen and Paul Neiba.

A large group of sophomores will immediately make an impact on this Trojan team. Jonathan Mercera, Jaedon Nieveld, Ivan, Martijin, Sahir Isei, Justin Luiden and Emre Gurel lead a large and impressive sophomore class.

Subiaco will open their season on Tuesday, November 12, at home against Future School out of Fort Smith. The first game will be JV playing at 6:00. On Thursday, the 14, Subiaco will travel to Springdale to take on the Bulldogs and on Saturday, November 16, Subiaco will travel to Fort Smith to take on Southside with a noon tip for the JV game.