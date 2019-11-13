Dixie Fritz presented the program, “Breast Cancer Awareness,” to the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club recently. The meeting and club auction were held at the Centennial Fellowship Church at White Hall.

Fritz opened her program by stating that breast cancer develops from cells in the breast. The most common sign of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, but most are considered benign, according to the presentation.

Other signs include a generalized swelling of part of the breast, skin irritation or retraction or dimpling, nipple pain or retraction redness or scaliness of the nipple or breast skin, or a spontaneous discharge other than breast milk. Lifestyle factors, such as reducing alcohol risk, breast-feeding, engaging in regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight are all associated with a lower risk.

Mammograms are very important because it can show breast changes that may be cancer before physical symptoms develop. The earlier breast cancer is found, the better the chances for successful treatment, according to the presentation.

Fritz also said treatment choices for the person with cancer depend on the stage of the tumor, if it is spread and how far. Treatment options include surgery, which offers the greatest chance for recovery of many types of cancer.

Radiation therapy uses high energy particles or waves such as X-rays or gamma rays to destroy or damage cancer cells. Chemotherapy uses anticancer drugs that are usually given into a vein or by mouth. Those drugs enter the bloodstream and reach all areas of the body. Hormone therapy is treatment with hormones, drugs that interfere with hormone action, or surgical removal of hormone-producing glands to kill cancer cells or slow their growth.

For more information on breast cancer awareness, contact the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at 534-1033 or a healthcare provider.

Nancy Rosen, special community service project chairwoman, announced that she, Margaret Thomas, and Warna Turner will deliver bingo prizes to Trinity Village Medical Center.

Delores Kelley, community service chairwoman, announced that the club has collected 242 food items toward the goal of 2,200.

Kaye Richardson discussed the Sonic Food Cards which are being sold as a fundraiser.

Cathy Lewis, club president, welcomed members and Linda Carter (guest of Liz Crosby) to the meeting. She thanked everyone who participated in club and county activities.

Connie Herrin taught a Sea Shell Wine Glass Workshop. Those attending were: Debbie James, Lewis, Richardson, Jody Stout, Patsy Brown, Brenda Hendrix, Lynda Toler, Carolyn Harness, Rosen, Brenda Robinson, Kelley, Sarah Payton, Barbra Freeman, Sandy Smith, Vivian Gerlach, and Linda Murray.

She also thanked everyone who participated in the Southeast Arkansas District Livestock Show, Fair and Rodeo. Lewis was proud to announce that the club received a 1st Place Honor Club Award at the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Fall Council.

Activities that the club can look forward to attending include a Cot Sheet Workshop for Kids First at 9:30 am. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Extension Office.

After the meeting, the club members participated in a silent auction to raise money for the club.

