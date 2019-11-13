THEFTS

ROGERS AVENUE, 3900 BLOCK: A corvette convertible top and two front bucket seats valued at $2,700 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

DALLAS STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ROGERS AVENUE, 4600 BLOCK: Two bracelets, an earring, a necklace set, two silver rings, three pairs of pants, a wool suit and a rain coat valued at $2,950 were reported stolen.

WINDRIFT COVE, 3000 BLOCK: A trunk with miscellaneous items and two propane tanks valued at $400 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ARMOUR STREET, 4400 BLOCK: Clothes and a cellphone valued at $1,100 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 31ST STREET, 3500 BLOCK: A chainsaw, three cordless drills and batteries and a circular saw valued at $494 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

WICKLOW DRIVE, 3800 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ROGERS AVENUE, 7300 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $100 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ZERO STREET, 2400 BLOCK: Three cellphones valued at $1,150 were reported stolen.

SOUTH V STREET, 4800 BLOCK: A purse valued at $400 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

2425 ZERO ST.: Three cellphones valued at $2,497 were reported stolen from Walmart.

FALLSTONE ROAD, 6600 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

ZERO STREET, 2400 BLOCK: A 2019 Dodge Challenger valued at $30,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 66TH STREET, 3300 BLOCK: A bed frame and a mattress and box spring with topper valued at $1,500 were reported stolen.

SOUTH 23RD STREET, 700 BLOCK: A 2008 Jeep Patriot valued at $6,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 21ST STREET, 1600 BLOCK: Keys valued at $20 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

3905 TOWSON AVE.: A black pouch valued at $20 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in at Mike's Auto.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 5600 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH K STREET, 1800 BLOCK: An edger and a chainsaw valued at $414 were reported stolen.

5610 TOWSON AVE.: A 2007 Nissan Titan valued at $500 was reported stolen from Cardinals Motors.

JACKSON STREET, 3100 BLOCK: A purse, a driver's license, a Social Security card and a debit card valued at $60 were reported stolen. An attempted break-in was also reported.

ROGERS AVENUE, 8200 BLOCK: A 2002 Kawasaki 500 valued at $1,800 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 57TH STREET, 3200 BLOCK: A laptop and a 2014 Mercedes CLA valued at $21,800 were reported stolen.

CEDAR LANE, 900 BLOCK: A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

NEWLON ROAD, 3700 BLOCK: Three firearms, a money bag, a wallet, a scope and a suppressor valued at $14,481 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5800 BLOCK: A 2009 Toyota Camry valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

BOSTON STREET, 1500 BLOCK: A 1998 Saturn valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.

RIDGEWAY DRIVE, 3900 BLOCK: A handgun valued at $450 was reported stolen.

HOLLY AVENUE, 7600 BLOCK: A motorcycle valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

GARRISON AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: A factory radio valued at $300 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ZERO STREET, 5100 BLOCK: Chrome rims, a pack of gum and a handful of change valued at $1,257 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 10TH STREET, 6800 BLOCK: Two pairs of sunglasses, two pairs of vehicle keys, a spare tire and vehicle maintenance parts valued at $220 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH O STREET, 3600 BLOCK: A purse with contents valued at $130 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

CARTHAGE STREET, 6200 BLOCK: A wallet, a debit card, a driver's license and a student ID valued at $20 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 36TH STREET, 6000 BLOCK: Money in the mount of $40 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 11TH STREET, 200 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

SOUTH 31ST STREET, 6100 BLOCK: Two wallets valued at $210 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 10TH STREET, 6200 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

WACO STREET, 3100 BLOCK: A mower, an edger, a leaf blower and two trailers valued at $7,700 were reported stolen.

5001 PHOENIX AVE.: Nike apparel valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her husband rammed the driver's side of her vehicle.

SONTAE RASHAD PORTER-WILSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree domestic battery.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her husband choked her and threatened to kill her with a knife.

A PREGNANT FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man punched her in the head and pinned her down with his knee.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman punched her in the face with brass knuckles.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE GANN OF MULDROW was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Sebastian County and an unspecified warrant out of Oklahoma.

JUSTIN D. SURRATT OF PARON was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

COREY ALLEN GARNER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

CHARLES EDWARD WEATHERS OF HACKETT was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A VAN BUREN MAN reported an unauthorized withdrawal of $200 from his bank account.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman used her identity to open up a Cox Communications account that was $1,000 past due.

A POCOLA WOMAN reported her debit card was used in four unauthorized transactions valued at $1,458.58.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone made unauthorized charges valued at several hundred dollars to her bank account.

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported someone withdrew $6,000 from her bank account.

AN EDINBURG, TEXAS, MAN reported someone was using his identity to work at OK Foods in Fort Smith.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her husband has threatened to kill her son.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

AN EMPLOYEE AT BUDDY'S HOME FURNISHING, 3827 Midland Blvd., reported a customer refuses to return three rented items valued at $1,484.20.

RONNIE EUGENE RANKINS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

JERRY WAYNE BLAIR OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Crawford County, a felony absconding warrant, two misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrants out of Sebastian County, a parole violation and suspicion of misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

ALYSSA GABRIELLE FANNING OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke suspended sentence warrant out of Sebastian County and a misdemeanor court mandate and failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

JOSHUA CRANE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Rogers County.

SIDNEY REID OF HATTIEVILLE was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of 2-10 grams of methamphetamine, a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

WILLIE RAY ARMSTRONG OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.

TEXAS PELLY AUSTIN OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Crawford County and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

AN EMPLOYEE AT BUMPER TO BUMPER AUTO PARTS, 2901 Zero St., reported $1,000 damage to a window.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her son threatened to shoot up her vehicle and kill her. Police found more than 26 grams of suspected methamphetamine in her son's pocket.