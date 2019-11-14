Three wins show a marked improvement in only two years under Head Coach Tyler Clark. With a dozen sophomores seeing regular playing time, the transition has progressed in a positive direction. The Eagles looked to notch their fourth win of the season and upset Mansfield on Senior night.

The Eagles came out hot on what was a cold night on a wet field. Chase Watts hit Luke Trusty for a 5-yard score to open things up. Watts added another on the ground from up close before Ely Fore stiff-armed a defender and took one to the house from 59 yards out. Paris had given up a deep ball to Mansfield but had a two-score lead. Mansfield answered, but Paris expected the Tigers and their Senior Quarterback Ethan Stovall to make some plays through the air after Watts capped another drive with a short run through the end zone to put the Eagles up two scores yet again. Momentum shifted on the next play as Mansfield returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Stovall threw another touchdown just before the half ended, but the Eagles took a 28-27 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, the defenses both stepped up. Stovall again hit a pass for a score from 35 yards out that would be the eventual winner. Mansfield scored again late, but the PAT was blocked. Mansfield would win 41-28, as Paris moved the ball but never found the end zone in the second half. Blaise Woods did not tally a score Friday night, but the senior punished the Mansfield defense, carrying the ball 26 times for 170 yards on the night. Ely Fore added 90 yards and the Eagles amassed 303 rushing yards in the wet conditions. Chase Watts finished 12/21 for 111 yards and added two rushing touchdowns.

The final score saw Mansfield get a 13 point win that gave them an edge for the playoffs, as they win the tiebreaker over Charleston. Mansfield will go as the four seed to an adamant Harmony Grove team for week one while Charleston will have to play a title contender at Prescott. Booneville will have a bye week as the top seed, Lamar will host Lakeside (Lake Village), and Greenland will host Mountain View. The 3A-1 conference will be a tough out for every team that has to travel west to play the stiff competition that the Eagles have faced all season.