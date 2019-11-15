The Subiaco Academy Trojans played in their final contest Friday night as they hosted Pottsville. The Trojans expected fierce opposition, as Pottsville is headed for the playoffs as the 3rd seed in a strong conference. The Trojans dropped the matchup 35-13 to finish their season at 2-8. They had marked improvement this season, adding a conference win to their resume. With a 28 man roster, Subiaco enters most games with a distinct personnel disadvantage, with many players filling slots on both sides of the ball while their opposition can keep running in fresh legs throughout the game.

Five teams from the top-heavy conference saw Ozark go undefeated in league play and 9-1 overall. Playoff games in the 4A classification are often on a neutral field, with the higher seed being listed as the home team. Ozark will host Malvern, a team that is well known in the playoffs but has had a down year. Dardanelle finished as the runner up and has a tough draw, as they will play Bauxite in the opening round of the playoffs. Pottsville will face a 9-1 Arkadelphia team. Mena may be favored although they are entering as the fourth seed when they face 5-5 Gosnell in the first round. Elkins will make the postseason with a 3-5 conference record, and they will be a heavy underdog against the 9-1 Warren Lumberjacks.