On October 29 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Bryce Tencleve was heading westbound on Highway 22 just east of Carbon City Rd. when he entered the turning lane to pass a vehicle turning right and crossed into the eastbound travel lane.

Tencleve struck a 2012 Ford pickup driven by Debbie Humphries of Paris. Tencleve spun and came to a rest facing north in the eastbound travel lane. Humphries left the south side of Highway 22 and entered the ditch before coming to a rest facing west.

Arkansas State Police and Roseville VFD responded to the scene of the accident with truck 705, North Side Rescue, multiple POVs and LCEMS. Once on scene, RVFD units quickly began caring for the two victims, directing traffic and assisting with towing.

Humphries was transported to Mercy Hospital Paris with suspected serious injuries and Tencleve was transported to Mercy Hospital Ozark with minor injuries.