Scranton had a busy week of basketball, opening at home against Future School of Fort Smith. The Rockets pulled away in the second half for a 60-49 win. The following night, they went on the road to Oden, where the defense was a game-changer, rolling to a 59-35 victory. They closed out their week at Mt. Vernon/Enola. The Rockets dropped a high scoring matchup 66-61, but still move forward with a 4-3 record, 1-0 in conference play.

The Lady Rockets found success in the same places as the boys' team did, winning by 13 at home over Future School of Fort Smith 46-33. They shut down Oden 51-31, seeing the offense score at will and the defense never letting their opponent in the game. The scoring came at a much higher premium against Mt. Vernon/Enola, as the Lady Rocks managed only 33 points as they were doubled up, 66-33. The Lady Rockets are now 2-5 on the season, but 1-0 in conference play.

Scranton has a big game on their schedule this week as they travel to Charleston for both girls and boy action