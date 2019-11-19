A structure fire early Tuesday morning in Fort Smith left four juveniles and one woman with life-threatening injuries. A 3-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to police spokesperson Aric Mitchell.

The remaining three children, all 10 years old or younger, were LifeFlighted to a hospital outside the Fort Smith region to receive medical treatment. The mother is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Fire marshals have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Police and firefighters discovered the five people, whose names on Tuesday morning were withheld, inside a home in the 800 block of North 35th Street. Each has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Additional details will be released throughout the course of the investigation, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.