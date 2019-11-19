Members of the Fort Smith Board of Education want to pursue legal and legislative action in response to its high schools being moved to separate athletic conferences, despite similar cases not going in the plaintiffs’ favor.

Northside and Southside were moved from the same conference earlier this year after Van Buren dropped to 6A/5A classification to ensure the two top conferences had eight schools each. The district appealed the decision but lost.

Marshall Ney, district legal counsel, presented Monday night his findings from similar cases. While the AAA can be sued, cases haven’t gone well for school districts and Ney isn’t confident proceeding would be using the district’s resources in the best manner.

“The power of the courts to review the actions of voluntary associations is extremely limited,” Ney said, noting previous cases.

Bryant School District sued the league in 2013 after reclassification resulted in longer travel times; it requested an injunction to remain in the southern conference.

The court rejected the request because other schools would experience the long travel times and it did not want to be responsible for determining which students would bear the burden, Ney said.

Ney said if the district proceeds with legal action, its case will be tested as a rational argument. This means the court will dismiss it if there is any rational argument, which is a “low bar,” to support the AAA’s reclassification decision.

“Looking at the cases as a whole, this would be a high bar to chin, not necessarily to file it but to be happy with where you would be at the end,” Ney said of the possible lawsuit.

Ney said there are other districts in similar situations where they are having to drive several hours for a contest.

For example, 6A El Dorado has a nearly four-hour drive to Jonesboro, Marion and West Memphis. Mountain Home and Siloam Springs both have to drive 3 ½ to nearly four hours for some of their contests. Ney did say he thinks Fort Smith is the only town with two high schools in separate conferences.

Several board members expressed interest in approaching the state legislators to petition that the AAA be subject to oversight. Ney said several attempts have been made to turn the AAA into a state commission or get rid of the group completely. Another group, which would be accountable to the Arkansas Senate Committee on Education, would handle the athletic decisions.

The bill to eliminate the AAA came because of concerns that decisions by the group called “into question its ability to regulate interscholastic activities in a fair and well-reasoned manner.” It was also not believed the AAA was adhering to its own mission, which is to ensure sports can promote “educational values” while not prohibiting learning at school.

School board member Greg Magness expressed frustration that the organization, which he believes is completely taxpayer funded, isn’t accountable to the governor or legislature and the court system has little impact.

“They’re not accountable to one single person,” said board vice president Bill Hanesworth. “At the end of the day, they govern themselves.”

Board member Wade Gilkey and Vision 2023 strategic planning member Jason Green, a Southside alumnus, both said the district has talked about providing equitable experiences across the district and ensuring that students come first. Both said the AAA is not putting student safety or learning first.

“This is a case of grown men hacking behind closed doors. Their only concern is (that) they don’t want to play one extra game in football,” Gilkey said. “This isn’t about baseball or soccer or volleyball. This is football — one football game. We talk about equity. Now is the time as a board we need to act on this.”

One parent spoke during the public comment portion, saying she fears if this decision is upheld that families will send their students to Southside to prevent a lack of sleep and missed classes. Another parent noted there were times the conferences had a split of nine and seven.

“I would encourage this board to move forward with the lawsuit and sue AAA. The thing is, they don’t care about our kids in Little Rock (or) in Northwest Arkansas,” Gilkey said. “We’re the only people who are going to stand up for our kids. That’s why we got elected — to do the right thing for our classrooms, for our students and student-athletes.”

The item was informational and no action was able to be taken. It is expected that the board may have a decision whether it wants to sue, pursue legislative oversight or both at its next regular meeting in December.

“We’re on your side, and we’ll do everything we can,” board president Susan McFerran said. “We need to move forward. We will continue. We will not give up.”