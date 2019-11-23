The Van Buren intermodal port project promoted by the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority could get a $450,000 boost with a U.S. Economic Administration grant if a 20% match is approved by local municipal and county governments.

The grant application is currently being prepared by the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District (WAPDD).

The intermodal port has been the primary focus for WAIA over many years. WAIA is composed of members from both Van Buren and Fort Smith, as well as the Crawford County and Sebastian County governments.

Fort Smith City Director Carl Geffken, the representative for Fort Smith on the WAIA board of directors, expressed support for providing matching funds. However, he has yet to approach the Fort Smith Board of Directors on the issue.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said Thursday the Sebastian County Quorum Court on Tuesday appropriated the 20% matching funds for the EDA grant. Matching funds will be $22,500 over two years for each of the four entities in WAIA to obtain an additional $360,000 from the EDA. The grant money would be used for design work and environmental studies needed for permitting, said Sasha Grist, executive director of WAPDD.

The next regularly scheduled WAIA meeting is in January. However, Grist noted, a special meeting could be called in December to approve the 20% matching funds.

Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst said he was in support of providing the city's portion as a WAIA member. The Van Buren City Council will discuss the funding at its next meeting on Monday.

Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap said after the Quorum Court met that the Economic Development Administration’s matching grant level is usually 50/50, but was lowered to 80/20 for WAPDD because of the disastrous flooding on the Arkansas River in Van Buren and Fort Smith.

A list of the work to be done and the cost includes:

• Finish environmental and permitting, $120,000

• Engineering study – extend utilities, $240,000

• No-rise certificate, $15,000

• Preliminary design, $50,000

• WAPDD administrative fee, $25,000

Mat Pitsch is the WAIA executive director by contract and a state senator representing the Fort Smith area. In 2017, he arranged and was approved to hire Vickerman & Associates of Virginia as consultants on the intermodal port project. The $200,050 contract was split five ways by the municipal and county governments and the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority. At the time, it was dubbed the “slackwater port,” but clarified later to explain it would be an intermodal rail, logistics center, warehouse and integrated river port terminal on the Arkansas River.

Vickerman & Associates prepared a request for expression of interest (RFEI) in late 2017 and by March 2018 two of the nation’s largest players in the transportation arena — Union Pacific Railroad and Ports America — were interested in Van Buren for the inland intermodal facility.

WAIA signed an exclusive memorandum of understanding with Ports America. Union Pacific Railroad signed a letter of interest in support of working with the two other entities.

John Vickerman of Vickerman & Associates likened the development to being “given a pass to move seven steps forward.”

“In my 35 years of doing this, I’ve seldom had the opportunity to do this,” Vickerman said before telling the board the names of the companies that expressed interest.

Ports America was eventually sold but retained its name and issued no objection to discussions with other businesses. Vickerman explained that as part of his firm’s contract, they were asked to answer two strategic questions: Is the market assessment and cargo market forecast sufficient to sustain a reasonable inland intermodal port plan? And is there a likelihood of a WAIA advertisement, or request for expression of interest, reasonably qualified inland intermodal port development interest.” The answer to both of those were “absolutely yes,” Vickerman said.

“Before the study and analysis was even completed, two top-notch nationally recognized developer entities approached me and the WAIA and said, ‘We’re interested,’” Vickerman said.

Vickerman noted the companies would also be doing their own feasibility study. Ports America was last year the largest U.S. container intermodal operator in North America, operating in 80 ports, and three times larger than any other entity in its field. Union Pacific is the largest Class I railroad, with annual revenue of about $22 billion.

“There’s an emerging battleground ... the Midwest,” Vickerman said. “Every single port of the 398 ports in North America is competing in this battleground. Not only the agriculture products, but the distribution of those products from Chicago and the like that form this battleground. You are on the outskirts and nicely positioned from a battleground perspective.

The state of Arkansas contributes $75,000 to the WAIA annual budget. Another $80,000 comes from $20,000 each from the city of Fort Smith, the city of Van Buren, Sebastian County and Crawford County. As of Oct. 31 the WAIA’s ending net balance was $157,528. Total budgeted expenses for 2019, with $132,000 in WAPDD Inc. administration, amounts to $152,200 with an estimated ending balance in December 2019 of about $70,000.

Considering federal mandates under the National Environmental Policy Act, Vickerman said in March 2018 the earliest something could be built would be in the four- to five-year time frame, or by around 2022-23. The land to be studied is “within the Crawford County Levee near the Class I railway operated by Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads, Interstate 540 and Interstate 40.”