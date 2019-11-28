All of the seniors and a host of underclassmen made the postseason awards list for the Lady Eagle volleyball program. The All-Conference team saw Robyn Gossard, Paiton Forbis, Alyssa Komp, Akira Robinson, Jacee Hart, Ciara Boswell, and Faith Mainer on the roster, with Lauren Earl getting an honorable mention.

The All-State tournament team saw sophomore Akira Robinson make her mark after her sensational play to close out the season. The All-State roster includes libero Robyn Gossard and Paiton Forbis, along with standout sophomore Alyssa Komp. Of the eight players awarded, half will be back in uniform next year for the Lady Eagles.