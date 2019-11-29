The Arkansas Supreme Court said last week that Jefferson County Circuit Judge Jodi Raines Dennis was correct when she denied a petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed by a prison inmate at Cummins

Edward E. Loving, 33, who is serving a 600 month sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Pulaski County in 2007 argued that his conviction was invalid and he is being detained illegally.

In his petition, Loving argued on appeal that Dennis erred when she failed to issue the writ “because he is a natural person” and first-degree murder is a “special law/color of law for corporations and not to be used against “natural persons” under the Arkansas Constitution of 1874; the circuit court was wrong to state that he had referred to himself as “an incorporated being,” he was punished without a trial and the unlawful conviction was a “corruption of blood and forfeiture” of his estate and finally his “copyrighted property, i.e., Edward Eugene Loving” was taken, appropriated and damaged for public use without just compensation.

Loving named William Straughn, the warden at Cummins in the appeal, rather than filing it against the director of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Writing for the Supreme Court, Justice Courtney Ray Hudson said Loving did not offer any factual substantiation or cogent argument in his appeal that would support his claims that the judgment issued against him in 2007 was invalid or that Dennis did not have jurisdiction.

“His petition consisted entirely of blanket assertions that failed entirely to show that there was a ground for the writ,” Hudson wrote. “Claims for habeas relief that are entirely conclusory in nature do not demonstrate a basis for the writ to issue.”