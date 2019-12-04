The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County joined a select group Tuesday when it received a Select Site certification from Entergy Arkansas’ Office of Business and Economic Development.

“This is a big day for Jefferson County,” David Beck, Chairman of the Alliance said during the presentation Tuesday morning. “Economic and industrial development, to most people sitting on the couch looks easy. They don’t see the long hard hours of work and we’re fortunate to have companies like Entergy and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to help us.”

In addition to the just over 44-acre Jefferson County site, there are seven other certified sites, two in Little Rock and one each in Russellville, Newport, Magnolia, West Memphis and Maumelle.

Nancy McNew, the vice-president for Economic Development for the Alliance was credited with spearheading the process of obtaining the certification which included a complete survey and documentation of the property.

Danny Games, the Director of Business and Economic Development for Entergy said the certification means when the Alliance pitches the property to a potential business or industry, a third-party is able to validate the Alliance’s statements.

“It’s not merely the Alliance saying we have this or we have that,” he said.

The site is located in the Jefferson Industrial Park off Dollarway Road and near Tyson, Highland Pellets and other industrial concerns and Games said “This is a premium site in a fully developed industrial park.”

A promotional video highlighting the site was also shown and it emphasized features such as the site being 10 miles from the Port of Pine Bluff, 38 miles from Clinton National Airport, in close proximity to rail and highway transportation, electrical lines and a water tower, all questions that prospective clients might ask, Allison J.H. Thompson, President and CEO of the Alliance said.