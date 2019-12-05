Headline: Munition disposal scheduled

Residents living close to Pine Bluff Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear small explosions and see smoke coming from the installation Friday, Dec. 6.

Personnel will be disposing of munitions discovered during a project that has been ongoing at the Arsenal since 2012.

This project is part of an on-going effort by the Arsenal to address potential safety, health and environmental issues, and includes partnership efforts between the installation, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.