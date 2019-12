Headline: Trinity Village sets Christmas open house

Trinity Village Retirement Community will hold a Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2-4 p.m. in The Great Hall.

Please join us for cookies, punch and entertainment, a spokeswoman said. Take a guided tour and see how the residents have decorated their doors for Christmas.

Let the staff and residents show you the recent improvements to The Great Hall.

Come join us in celebrating the Christmas Season, the spokeswoman said.