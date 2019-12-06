Loco Fitness, the new gym by owners Britt and Laura Bauer, is now officially opened and changing lives.

The mission behind Loco Fitness was to engage the community of Paris in physical

activity, share knowledge about the benefits of physical activity, develop awareness about opportunities to be physically active and overcome barriers and negative attitudes

that may exist about exercise.

“We have felt for some time that Paris and the surrounding area would be a great place to open a fitness center. Our objective will be different than anything Paris has seen,” said Britt.

Loco Fitness opened its doors in October and offers a 24-hour secure, safe and intimidating free area for women to work out in. Loco also offers a children’s room, complete with games and toys that parents can use while enjoying the gym facilities.

“We don’t have child-care as of yet, but we hope to add that in the near future,” said Laura.

The gym also offers locker rooms complete with showers.

“Give the gift of health to your loved ones. Start the year off right and let us help you meet your health and fitness goals.”

For the month of December new members can join the women’s fitness for $20 or HIIT Group Classes for $40.

Tanning beds will be added to the gym soon.