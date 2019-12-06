It has been a week or more since the local basketball teams at County Line, Paris, Subiaco Academy, and Scranton took the floor. Scranton closed out out their schedule before the break with some rivalry games. The Rockets handed Paris a loss on Friday, heading into the break by a score of 59-48. They followed it up with a win over Magazine 56-38. They were led in both games by Cesar Rodriguez (25,22) and Dakota Pickartz (16,10). Paris has struggled out of the gate, currently winless on the season at 0-5.

The Scranton Girls have willed themselves to some low scoring wins this season, including the 24-23 win over Paris. They dropped their last game over the break to Magazine 44-40. In the loss to Magazine, 3 of the 7 Lady Rockets fouled out, and they finished the final moments of the game with just four players. Libby Kremer led the way with 14 points and Joshlyn Terry followed with 13.

Scranton will be hosting their tournament this week. The Logan County Bank Holiday Classic will run each night, featuring the hometown Rockets and Lady Rockets, as well as Cedarville, Ozark, Hector, Oden, Charleston, Dardanelle, and Johnson County Westside.

Paris and County Line teams will travel to Lavaca for the Golden Arrow Classic. The tournament will also feature the host Lavaca, along with Mansfield, Future School of Fort Smith, Lamar, Providence Academy, and Pea Ridge.

The 3-3 Subiaco Academy Trojans will travel to Van Buren for tournament play. They will face off against the Rogers Mountaineers in the opening game.