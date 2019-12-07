There has been confusion about the Streets and Traffic Control Department’s responsibilities, but these were addressed at the recent 2020 budget hearing.

A lot of large projects related to city streets are included as part of the Engineering Department's tasks. These include the partnership with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to rehabilitate Towson Avenue, an expansion of Zero Street/Arkansas 255, new street overlays or major drainage upgrades.

So what does the Streets Department do?

Director Matt Meeker told the directors there are four major areas of his department: construction, maintenance, drainage and sidewalk construction.

Street construction is less about the major rehab or widening projects. Meeker said his department works on repairing larger sections of concrete and rebuilding storm drain inlets.

While some storm drain work is included in the street construction program, Meeker said there is more work done in the street drainage program.

“That’s basically the maintenance of our drainage system,” Meeker said. “There isn’t a lot of construction. It’s cleaning out storm drains and inlets.”

This work includes running the new drain cleaning vacuum truck, mowing and removing leaves from the drains that can clog the system.

The maintenance division mostly consists of filling potholes and street sweeping on roads under the city’s jurisdiction.

Potholes on Garrison, Rogers, Towson and Wheeler avenues are not repaired by the Streets Department. These are controlled by the state.

Meeker also noted the city and state split the responsibilities of handling lighting and traffic signals. This explains some of the signal timing issues and street light issues in the city. For example, if the city wants to make any changes to the traffic signals on Rogers Avenue, the Streets Department has to get approval from ARDOT.

Lastly, Meeker said the sidewalk construction aspect of his department doesn’t mean it is in the process or has plans to build new sidewalks.

“The only new sidewalks we do are basically short gaps between existing ones,” Meeker said.

The decision not to install new sidewalks was made in 2008, Meeker said, because the city was building new walkways without maintaining the ones already in existence.

Concerns have been expressed about people walking along city roads without having a sidewalk present. At-large Director Robyn Dawson specifically mentioned young students who have to walk on grass or the edge of a street as they are leaving school and have no safe path to travel.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said there will be a study session, currently scheduled for January, to discuss the issue.

“It’s to give you information on how we move forward — what (the department) can do, what they can’t do,” Geffken said.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said walkability of a city is often a characteristic used to judge the quality of a location. He wants the board to “think hard” about possibly reimplementing actual sidewalk construction.

The board approved the 2020 budget on Tuesday. It is expected to continue the discussion about sidewalks at the Jan. 14 study session where it will outline its priorities for the city and determine the best way to make progress.