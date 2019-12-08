Fort Smith wants competitive and equitable pay for employees. An analysis quantified the value of each city job, suggesting high value jobs receive high compensation. Department head salaries, however, do not reflect the values, appearing to under or overcompensate certain employees. It's unclear if efforts are being made to correct this.

Blair Johanson of the Johanson Group consulting firm, performed the study and presented to the Board of Directors in September the results. The process began by assigning a numerical value to each position, with 15 “compensable factors” that were considered.

The factors included education, years of experience, supervisory duties, oversight of funds and capital, human relations, communications, work conditions and physical labor.

Numerical points were assigned to each factor and, based on the requirements for each job, a certain amount of points were given. The sum of all points determines the financial “value” for all city positions.

Employees with higher levels of responsibility, education and experience receive more points, suggesting a greater value and need for higher compensation.

Based on a document from Fort Smith Human Resources, the jobs with the highest value are: deputy city administrator (2,008 points), utilities director (1,919), fire chief (1,901), finance director (1,892), Information and Technology Services director (1,860) and Development Services director (1,855).

Police chief was not included on the document, but the police and fire chiefs have a uniformed pay grade of 23 and similar salaries, suggesting their point totals are similar.

Some employees, however, do not have salaries matching the value assigned to their jobs.

Proper pay?

Aside from City Administrator Carl Geffken and Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman, Interim Utilities Director Lance McAvoy should have the highest pay. The study indicates his position is the most valuable to the city, based on education, work conditions and overall responsibilities.

But McAvoy has one of the lowest salaries of all department heads at roughly $82,760 per year. Fourteen other department or deputy department heads are paid more.

Maggie Rice, Development Services director, has a salary of $87,500.

Human Resources Director Rick Lolley (1,720), Deputy Utilities Director of Systems Jimmie Johnson (1,587), Transit Director Ken Savage (1,662), Building Services Director Jimmie Deer and Engineering Director Stan Snodgrass (1,788) all have higher salaries than Rice — and McAvoy — but smaller point values.

Snodgrass is the highest paid department head with a nearly $106,600 salary. Russell Gibson, ITS director, is the second-highest paid department director at $105,000.

Deer, who makes $99,400, was previously a building official, which was assigned 1,371 points. Building Services was a part of Development Services before becoming its own department. It’s unclear how many points will be assigned to the Building Services director position.

The District Court Clerk, with 1,149 points, makes $90,500. This outranks the Internal Auditor, Streets and Traffic Control director, Sanitation director, Parks and Recreation director, Deputy Parks director, McAvoy, Rice and the Deputy Utilities Director of Business/Administration.

According to the Arkansas Judiciary website, district court mostly handles traffic violations, misdemeanors, state law and local ordinance violations, “preliminary felony matters,” civil contract disputes and personal property cases that do not exceed $25,000.

Police Chief Danny Baker and Fire Chief Phil Christensen are paid $95,000 and $97,900, respectively.

Baker was promoted to chief in September after being one of three finalists for the job. He said the other candidates were likely worth more money from a “marketability standpoint” because of their education and experience.

“I agreed to considerably less than the advertised salary in exchange for assurances of a long-term commitment to the department,” Baker wrote in an email. “I’m already uncomfortable with the amount of money I make. It’s more than I’ve ever made in my life, and I never expected to be making this kind of money as a police officer.”

Baker called his salary an “awesome blessing” but said the job isn’t about money for him. He’s talked previously about his desire to serve and protect Fort Smith residents.

The Times Record has no information about other department heads making decisions similar to Baker.

Some employees with lower values may have higher salaries because of merit or longevity raises. For example, Deer has been a city employee for 38 years. But it’s unclear who received increases.

The Times Record contacted Geffken's office twice prior to publication. He was asked how salaries are determined, if there are plans to re-grade department heads to ensure proper compensation, and if the city receives any sort of reimbursement to cover the court clerk’s salary.

He did not acknowledge any requests for comment.

Interim Finance Director Vik Runkle is a contractor, not a city employee, so no information was provided for her position.

Getting and keeping the best

Five department heads resigned this year, causing worry among the Board of Directors, all of whom expressed at various times concerns about the vacancies.

The directors speculated the salaries made in Fort Smith versus what is offered in other cities or private companies were a factor. They specifically said equitable wages are necessary to hire and retain qualified employees.

Some cited personality clashes, frustration with city operation issues and potentially not feeling supported by city leadership when addressing equipment and personnel needs. One director thought some department heads might have felt disrespected by leadership or subordinates.

“If you want to get the best of the best, you have to give them a good quality of life, good place to live and good compensation,” At-large Director Neal Martin said at the end of August.

One of the new budget requests for 2020 is a salary increase for all city employees. It is projected to cost $471,000 for police, $795,000 for fire, and $1.476 million for all non-uniform employees.

This is designed to reduce the turnover rate and provide comparable wages to neighboring cities and organizations. Though Johanson said in September that any increases would have the biggest impact on lower earners rather than department leaders.

The directors will discuss on Dec. 19 the new requests, if they will be approved and how to fund them.