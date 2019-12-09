Two young men were shot Friday night in Fort Smith near Spradling Park and one remains in critical condition.

After an overnight investigation speaking to multiple witnesses, Fort Smith Police Department detectives were able to locate a juvenile suspect. He is now in custody.

According to a police news release, the shooting took place about 9:45 p.m. Friday. Two victims, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old, were fired upon by the suspect from of a gray Dodge Charger. Both men were struck and the younger victim had to be transported to a hospital outside the Fort Smith area where he remains in critical condition.

Fort Smith Police identified the victims Monday afternoon as Raekown Adams, 18, and Jiywian Hughes, 19.

This remains an open investigation. Those who may have any additional information that can be of assistance, can contact the FSPD Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.

Fort Smith Crime Stoppers also offers a reward of up $1,000 leading to an arrest by anonymously calling 78-CRIME (782-7463.)