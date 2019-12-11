UAM Athletics announced the first Jingle Jam event will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 during the women’s and men’s Basketball games in Steelman Fieldhouse.

Game admission is free for all ages. Women and men’s teams play at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, against Henderson State University.

Santa Claus will be available for free photos from 3 - 5 p.m. Holiday Activities include an ugly Christmas sweater contest, coloring, holiday contests, and free food.

The event is presented by Showcase of Floors and the UAM Alumni Association. Contact UAM Athletics for more information at 870-460-1058.